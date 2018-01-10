Warm for now, but rain and storms are on the way

Good Evening!

Another warm day across Middle Georgia concludes with some drizzle and light rain across the area. Expect patchy fog by tomorrow morning with temperatures starting out in the mid and upper 50’s. Rain chances will increase through the day with off and on showers possible all Thursday.

Main focus however, shifts to Friday, which looks to be one of those classic Georgia days where you get all your seasons in 24 hours. We will start with a warm and muggy day with scattered showers. By afternoon storms will roll through (mainly in a line) some of which could be on the strong side. Main threats will be brief periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Then the cold will move in pretty swiftly after the storms bringing lows overnight Friday into Saturday into the lower 30’s

So get ready to grab both your jacket and your umbrella, because we have some big changes on the way, and all before we even get to the weekend!

Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves