Houston Co. residents sentenced to more than 10 years for selling meth

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A federal judge sentenced two Houston County residents to more than 10 years in prison for selling meth to people in multiple Middle Georgia counties.

United States District Court Judge Marc Treadwell handed down an 18 year, four month sentence for 34-year-old Stayce Crystal Dempsey and a 12 year, six month sentence for 28-year-old Charles Nicholas Zammit. Dempsey, who is from Warner Robins, and Zammit, who is from Perry, will serve their time in federal prison where there is no parole.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler, Dempsey and Zammit admitted to driving to several locations in Houston and Monroe counties to sell meth between April and May 2016. The two were responsible for possessing and distributing more than 330 grams of meth during that time frame, which carries a street value of more than $9,000.

Dempsey and Zammit were apprehended in Jackson County, North Carolina after going on the run. They were driving a rented U-haul and had a glass smoking pipe in their possession.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.