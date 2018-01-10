Peach County Commission hopeful TSPLOST will benefit county, entire region

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Commission presented a plan for the Transportation Special Local Options Sales Tax (TSPLOST) in a meeting Tuesday night.

The TSPLOST will be on the ballot for local elections for 11 counties, including Peach County. The decision was made by the Middle Georgia Regional Commission in December.

“This is one penny we really need,” said Peach County Commission Chairman, Martin Moseley. “It’s tough right now in government with funds being so tight right now, and every penny will really help.”

Moseley is standing by the Transportation Special Local Options Sales Tax, known as the TSPLOST.

“It’s especially important for a small county like Peach with limited funds and we think this will help us do some projects that we could never do on our own,” said Moseley.

The TSPLOST could help fun different projects throughout the Middle Georgia region in the span of 10 years.

“Peach County’s on the list for 50-60 million dollars, a good chunk of funds,” said Moseley. “To four lane 96 through Peach County. Do a Fort Valley Bypass around from 49 highway to 96.”

If voted on and passed by residents, the new penny sales tax will allow Peach County to work on projects like, Woodland Drive Radius Improvements, Chapman Road Widening, Taylors Mill Road Resurfacing, State Road 49 extension to State Road 96, and State Road 96 from CR 107, Fire Tower Road to CR 83, Housers Mill Road.

Moseley’s hopeful the projects will help alleviate traffic for those going through what is known as five points.

“It’s a busy place at certain times of the day with truck traffic that kind of thing,” said Moseley.

The TSPLOST failed to pass in the Middle Georgia region several years ago. But after going back and reviewing Moseley is hoping this time will be different.

“It’s something that’s going to help the entire region, not just Peach County of course, but it’s going to help the entire region with traffic and moving people through our area, so it’s going to be great for everybody,” said Moseley.

If passed, the TPSPLOST is expected to generate $637 million to fund 55 projects in 11 Middle Georgia counties. Moseley says Peach County would get around $500,000 every year