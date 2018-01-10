Milledgeville’s new mayor holds first city council meeting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Learning the ropes in any new job can be tough–especially one that concerns the livelihood of an entire city.

But with the help of a seasoned city council Milledgeville Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan has a lot of support along the way.

City council members in Milledgeville met on Tuesday night for the first time since Copelan’s inauguration.

“So far it’s been rewarding but it is fast pace,” said the new mayor.

Copelan says as a new comer to politics, she’s learning as she goes.

“Of course this being my first night, it was kind of full but it’s exciting and I’m excited to be a part of the government and this great city here,” she continued.

But what she lacks in years of experience she makes up for in her ability to lead–and help from a supportive city council.

“We’re all going to work together for the next four years–and the six of us who’ve served together over the last four years and now again for the next four–we want to keep that same type of attitude that we all listen to each other, we try to keep it light-hearted. We want to make it serious when it has to be but we want to make it fun,” said Alderman Stephen Chambers.

Chambers who is now Mayor pro-tem, says he remembers being new to city government nearly 20 years ago.

“This is the beginning of my 18th year and it’s an old hat to me now but there was a time when I was very intimidated about making sure I was doing things right,” he said.

So, he and other members of the council are there to help ease the transition for Copelan.

The council will meet again January 23rd at 6:30 inside city hall.