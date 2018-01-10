Man sentenced in Pizza Hut robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who drove the getaway car during a robbery at a Macon Pizza Hut will spend eight years in prison.

Quayshaun Adams was sentenced to 15 years during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court this week.

The incident happened back in 2016 at the location on Houston Road.

The 25-year-old drove off with Reginald Gilmore inside the vehicle after Gilmore robbed the restaurant.

The men were arrested after a delivery driver followed Adams to the Magnolia Court Motel.

Gilmore was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to armed robbery.