Man sentenced to 12 years for Middle Georgia armed robberies

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A federal judge sentenced a Middle Georgia man to more than 12 years in prison for robbing one business and attempting to rob another back in 2015, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler.

United States District Court Judge Marc Treadwell sentenced Edward W. Holt, III to 12 years and four months for pointing a gun through the drive-thru window of the Taco Bell on Lake Joy Rd. in Warner Robins in the early morning hours of August 12, 2015. Holt also pointed a gun at a customer in the drive-thru. The employee and customer fled the scene before Holt could rob them.

Within four hours, Holt entered a Waffle House on N. Ga. 49 in Byron, pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money from the register. After being given the cash register drawer, Holt ran into some nearby woods where we was found and arrested.

The Byron Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.