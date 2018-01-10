Judge orders U.S. to revive part of DACA immigration program

Immigrants’ rights activists rallied to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Washington in August. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA file

Alsup, who was nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton, scolded DHS for having presented no analysis of the impact its order would have on the almost 700,000 young people “who had come to rely on DACA to live and to work in this country.”

“These individuals had submitted substantial personal identifying information to the government, paid hefty fees, and planned their lives according to the dictates of DACA,” Alsup wrote. “The administrative record includes no consideration to the disruption a rescission would have on the lives of DACA recipients, let alone their families, employers and employees, schools and communities.”

And he called the government’s argument that DHS doesn’t even have the authority to administer DACA “arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion.”

At the same time, he wrote, the plaintiffs “have not made a comparable showing as to individuals who have never applied for or obtained DACA” — so DHS doesn’t have to process new requests for protection.

In a statement, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra called Alsup’s ruling “a huge step in the right direction.”

There was no immediate reaction from the White House.

Alsup issued his ruling only a few hours after a bipartisan meeting between President Donald Trump and members of Congress

on DACA and border security.

The White House and members of both parties said they agreed that issues to be worked out included DACA, border security, changes to family-based migration, also known as chain migration, and the visa lottery system.

No agreements were immediately reached. During the meeting, Trump reiterated that he was willing to revive DACA, at least in the short term, but only in return for funding for a wall that the president wants to build along the U.S.-Mexican border.

“We’ll do DACA,” Trump said at the start of the meeting. “Then we can start comprehensive immigration reform the next afternoon.”

Late Tuesday, Trump repeated on Twitter that a wall “must be part of any DACA approval.”