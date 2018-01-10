Civil Rights Activist, Lena Horne, featured in stamp series

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A postal stamp honoring civil rights activist Lena Horne will be available at the end of January.

Horne is on the 41st stamp in the Black Heritage stamp series.

The photo of Horne that will be featured on the stamp was taken by Christian Steiner in the 1980s.

The U.S. Postal Service says Horne was a trailblazer in Hollywood for women of color. She is also credited for using her fame to become an important civil rights spokesperson.

The stamp will be released on January 30th.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Alabama defeats Georgia in national championship game
Read More»
Jake Fromm arrives in Atlanta ahead of Monday's championship game.
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs arrive at team hotel in Atlanta
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Georgia and Alabama fans in Macon say they are ready for the game
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»