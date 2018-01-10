Civil Rights Activist, Lena Horne, featured in stamp series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A postal stamp honoring civil rights activist Lena Horne will be available at the end of January.

Horne is on the 41st stamp in the Black Heritage stamp series.

The photo of Horne that will be featured on the stamp was taken by Christian Steiner in the 1980s.

The U.S. Postal Service says Horne was a trailblazer in Hollywood for women of color. She is also credited for using her fame to become an important civil rights spokesperson.

The stamp will be released on January 30th.