Body identified of man found in abandoned home on Houston Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2018 in Macon-Bibb is off to a pretty scary start after a second body was discovered in a blighted home on Houston Avenue on Wednesday.

The gruesome discovery of the body now identified as 51 year-old Jeffrey McKuhen happened just after 4:00 that afternoon. Although they’ve got a name for the man, investigators with the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are still searching for answers.

“We’ll just have to see what’s in there–what might tell us what happened,” said Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Authorities say they believe the man may have been homeless.

“We have a white male, what looks to be maybe in his 50’s found in this house–which is an abandoned house–but it was often frequented by people who are homeless as a place to stay,” Miley told 41NBC.

Deputies got the call from a friend of McKuhen’s who found him in the house after he went looking for him.

“The call initially went out as a person shot. At this time, the cause of death is undetermined. An autopsy would need to be done to determine the cause of death,” said Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

They believe his body had been their for at least a few days–and at this time are calling the incident a ‘suspicious death’ but investigating it as a homicide.

“The crime lab is here and we’re treating it as a crime scene,” said Miley.

Macon resident Michael Williams says he walks past this house on Houston Avenue often to visit family nearby.

“I walk past this area a lot. I go to my auntie’s house and stuff like that. It’s just tragic it really is you know,” he said.

But he says the real problem isn’t just the violence in Macon–it’s homelessness too.

“It could’ve been prevented. Somebody should’ve done something about this. Some people don’t have anywhere to stay and stuff like that so they go in the abandoned houses,” he went on.

For now the coroner’s office and sheriff’s office are working to piece together what happened in that old abandoned house.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says they believe the man may have died within the last 24-48 hours but right now it’s hard to tell because of the cold weather we’ve been seeing in Macon recently. Cold weather could potentially slow down the body’s decaying.

If you have any information on this incident contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.