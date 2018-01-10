GA Department of Transportation hopes to fix the sinkhole on Hardeman Avenue soon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) hopes it will fix the sinkhole on Hardeman Avenue by Friday.

A sinkhole about 12 feet wide and about 5 feet deep has taken over part of Hardeman Avenue, thanks to an old terracotta pipe collapsing underneath the road.

Kimberly Larson, the District Communications Officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the pipe caused the road to erode overtime.

She said the terracotta pipe is made of the red clay-like material that’s used for flower pots. Larson said the pipe is used to run water or sewage.

“And as you can see from where they’re digging, we’ve got even got old brick pavers underneath the asphalt, so that can kind of tell you how old this roadway has been here, how long it’s been here,” she said.

Larson said the increase of traffic on a road throughout the years can also cause a pipe to collapse.

Noah Williams, a Manager at The Fountain Car Wash and Lube Shop on Hardeman Avenue, said the sinkhole has affected the business.

‘”Yea the sinkhole is sort of a surprise for us, slowed down business, but thankfully all of our faithful customers are still coming in today. It’s good to see they still come out despite the conditions,” he said.

Larson said GDOT workers have different options to fix the sinkhole.

“They’ll come back in here and compact the ground and continue to just build up until if they need to run a new pipe in there,” Larson said. “They’ll get the pipe put in there, some concrete may go in there, or rebar.”

Larson said while workers are fixing the road, it’s very important for the community to stay alert while driving.

“Their safety is in the motorists and traveling public’s hands, so we ask that they slow down when they see our guys out here working and give them, you know, the room to safely do their job,” she said.

GDOT will keep the left lane on Hardeman Avenue closed until the sinkhole is fixed.