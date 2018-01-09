MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alabama received their 17th national championship title after beating Georgia in the National Championship Game.

Alabama and Georgia fans who watched the game at The Brick said it was a close game.

Alabama fan, Bryant Waller, said even though his team was losing in the beginning of the game, he knew his team would win

“It was a thriller you know, but I’m faithful and devoted to the team so aye, it is what it is, win, lose, or draw,” Waller said.

Georgia fans, Eddie Mitchell Jr. and Anton Williams, said they were sad Georgia lost.

“I’m a little disappointed because the game didn’t go the way it was supposed to go, but it was a good game,” Mitchell Jr., said.

Williams agreed with him.

“Even though Alabama won, I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. We had these boys up, should have been a bagged game, should have been a game right in the bag,” Williams said.

Georgia fans at The Brick said they hope their team will make it back to the National Championship this year.