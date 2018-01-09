Trump lawyer sues Buzzfeed for publishing Steele dossier

A personal lawyer for President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday night that he has filed a defamation action against the website Buzzfeed for publishing a 35-page dossier alleging that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

The lawyer, Michael Cohen, denied any personal role in Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election when he appeared before the House and Senate intelligence committees in October. NBC News reported that he told the committees that his reputation had been damaged by the “entirely and totally false” accusations in the “lie-filled dossier” about the Trump campaign, which was prepared by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

Cohen’s legal action, which was first reported by TMZ, had yet to be registered in online court records Tuesday night. But Cohen confirmed on Twitter that he had filed it, saying, “Enough is enough.”

Buzzfeed told MSNBC on Tuesday that it would fight the action, calling the dossier, which was later determined to have been prepared by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, an “obvious” example of an important topic that news organizations should cover.

“This is not the first time Trump’s personal lawyer has attacked the free press, and we look forward to defending our First Amendment rights in court,” it said.

Michael Cohen, left, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, in Washington in September. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP file

Steele’s dossier mentions Cohen by name, alleging that he attended a secret meeting in August 2016 to discuss Russia’s hacking of Democratic targets. Cohen has consistently denied the allegations.

When

Buzzfeed published the dossier in January 2017, it stressed in the first paragraph that the allegations it contained were unverified. Buzzfeed’s article also highlighted what it said were several outright errors in the document.

According to a

transcript of his testimony that was made public Tuesday, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson told the Senate Judiciary Committee in August that Steele met with the FBI more than a year ago and quoted Russian sources as saying Trump worked with a Russian election interference campaign of hacking and leaking.

“He said he was professionally obligated to do it,” Simpson testified, according to the transcript. “Like if you’re a lawyer and, you know, you find out about a crime, in a lot of countries you must report that.”