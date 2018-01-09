Trump lawyer sues Buzzfeed for publishing Steele dossier

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A personal lawyer for President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday night that he has filed a defamation action against the website Buzzfeed for publishing a 35-page dossier alleging that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

The lawyer, Michael Cohen, denied any personal role in Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election when he appeared before the House and Senate intelligence committees in October. NBC News reported that he told the committees that his reputation had been damaged by the “entirely and totally false” accusations in the “lie-filled dossier” about the Trump campaign, which was prepared by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

Cohen’s legal action, which was first reported by TMZ, had yet to be registered in online court records Tuesday night. But Cohen confirmed on Twitter that he had filed it, saying, “Enough is enough.”

Buzzfeed told MSNBC on Tuesday that it would fight the action, calling the dossier, which was later determined to have been prepared by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, an “obvious” example of an important topic that news organizations should cover.

“This is not the first time Trump’s personal lawyer has attacked the free press, and we look forward to defending our First Amendment rights in court,” it said.

Image: Michael Cohen

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Milledgeville’s new mayor holds first city council meeting
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Judge orders U.S. to revive part of DACA immigration program
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sinkhole brings down portion of Hardeman Ave. in Macon
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»