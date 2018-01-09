Luxe Montecito caught off guard by river of mud

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

In the days before the torrential rains came, authorities in tony Montecito were worried that residents were suffering from “evacuation fatigue.”

After fleeing last month’s record-setting wildfire they wondered if locals would go along with future directives to leave their homes.

Those concerns proved tragically on point, as more than a dozen residents of the coastal enclave died in a massive mud and debris flood early Tuesday, after apparently not heeding a voluntary evacuation order.

Now a community better known as a sunny vacation retreat and the home of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe is facing its second disaster in a month little more than a month, after last month’s Thomas Fire. And it’s a recovery that could be made more difficult because many of the residents who lost their homes likely did not have flood insurance, according to a local expert.

“This is most catastrophic thing we have been through,” said Kelly Mahan Herrick, a local realtor and editor at large for the Montecito Journal. “People have lost loved ones or had them go missing. It’s heartbreaking. It’s just shattering.”

A map shows that the Santa Barbara County Fire Department made areas north of Highway 192 (also known as Valley Road) mandatory evacuation areas. That is in the upland sections of Montecito, closer to where the Thomas Fire cut a resolute path that would see it burn a total of more than 280,000 acres, the largest wildfire in California history.

Areas closer to the coast, and further from last month’s fire zone, were under voluntary evacuation warnings, the map shows. It was in this area that Montecito Creek overflowed its banks at roughly 4 a.m. and began to flow into the neighborhood known as Montecito Oaks.

Olive Mill Road, close to the creek, turned into a river, delivering tons of water, mud and debris south toward Highway 101, according to local residents. By daybreak, the state’s main coastal freeway was rendered impassable, filled with mud, stray cars, boulders and hunks of ravaged homes.

The debris flow pushed into the garage and lobby of the signature Montecito Inn, the hotel with a red terra cotta roof that is a landmark on Coast Village Road. The street of small boutiques, brasseries and wine shops constitutes Montecito’s downtown. On summer days, it is crowded with tourists. On Tuesday, the block closest to the creek was filled with mud and downed trees.

Image: Scene from the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, California following debris and mud flow due to heavy rain on Jan. 9, 2017.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Milledgeville’s new mayor holds first city council meeting
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Judge orders U.S. to revive part of DACA immigration program
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sinkhole brings down portion of Hardeman Ave. in Macon
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»