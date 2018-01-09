'I thought I was dead': California teen found alive under debris

A police car is surrounded by a mudslide in the La Tuna fire burn area in Southern California. NBC News

“Originally under the voluntary evac some folks decided to stay and try to defend their homes but now that they’ve seen the potential of what could come down, they’re being much more cooperative,” Owings said at a news conference at around noon.

“Right now we’re still in a rescue mode and getting all of the occupants out of there,” he said. There were between 10 and 20 homes that still needed to be evacuated, he said at the time.

Also making the conditions more dangerous were winds gusting as high as 70 mph — expected through Tuesday night. And the rain isn’t expected to taper off until early Wednesday.

A 53-year-old semi truck driver was killed in the Los Angeles area after making an unsafe turn and losing control on Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said. It was not immediately clear if the accident was related to the rain, and a cause is still under investigation.

Parts of Santa Barbara County got more than 2 1/2 inches of rain, parts of the Los Angeles metropolitan area saw 1.8 inches of rain, Pasadena got 2.18 inches, and 1.74 inches were reported in Burbank, the National Weather Service said.

Steady rains and high winds posed a messy Tuesday morning commute in Northern California,

NBC Bay Area reported.

Already on Monday, San Francisco saw almost 2 inches of rain through the afternoon, making it the

wettest calendar day since Dec. 11, 2014, according to The Weather Channel.

“We’re going from one natural hazard straight into another,” said

Weather Channel meteorologist Danielle Banks.

Tom Piozet reported from Montecito, and Erik Ortiz reported from New York.