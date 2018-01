MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Our Dog Of The Week is Timmy. Joana Cohen from Critical Care For Animal Angels says Timmy is a great dog with an adorable personality. Timmy broke his leg and had surgery recently. So right now he is on the mend. Watch the full interview with Joana Cohen and 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson that aired on 41NBC at Daybreak this morning. You can watch the complete interview right here.