Baby Bust: Feds Raid California 'Maternity Hotels'

IMAGE: Website allegedly used to recruit Chinese women to come to the U.S. to have their babies

Image from a website that federal authorities say was used to recruit Chinese women to come to the U.S. to have their babies.

An agent posed as a client who wanted to arrange for his cousin to give birth in America, and got Chen to spill the details of the scheme — from how his China-based employees would “prep” the woman for her consulate interview to why she should not fly straight to LA.

“I don’t do it because it’s too risky,” he said. “That’s because 90 percent of the work is already done before they come over, and if they get sent back on the same plane, then I’m the one to blame for it.”

The investigators went through Li’s trash, examined hospital records, followed the suspects and their clients on a trip to a Chinese restaurant and and combed through bank records.

At one point, Chen was caught on tape fretting to the undercover that the government might realize he was not paying taxes he owed on money he collected in China.

“I do file taxes but there are so any things that I can’t explain clearly,” he said.

  • tomhayward

    This has been going on for decades in California. I am right in the middle of it.

    First it was Monterrey Park. A nice suburban enclave of pretty homes built in the 1960s and 70s, a “bedroom community”. First it was some Chinese, then a lot, then a complete takeover. Signs in Chinese, few American businesses. Then the push eastward. Rowland Heights went from hispanic and middle class white to almost 100% Chinese. Now you drive through there and you are shocked to see a hispanic person. Then, they moved into Diamond Bar, now Chino Hills.

    It starts with one younger family, a couple, funded with extra money from relatives in China. Once they get settled, grandma, aunts, cousins come over a bit at a time. Pretty soon most of the kids in school are Chinese. You know they are hear illegally because of the speed it happens between the first ones and all subsequent family members.

    Couple this with the anchor baby stuff, and you have whole cities which become unrecognizable. Because asians tend to lay low and stay out of trouble, this stuff stays hidden.

