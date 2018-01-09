Baby Bust: Feds Raid California 'Maternity Hotels'

Image from a website that federal authorities say was used to recruit Chinese women to come to the U.S. to have their babies.

An agent posed as a client who wanted to arrange for his cousin to give birth in America, and got Chen to spill the details of the scheme — from how his China-based employees would “prep” the woman for her consulate interview to why she should not fly straight to LA.

“I don’t do it because it’s too risky,” he said. “That’s because 90 percent of the work is already done before they come over, and if they get sent back on the same plane, then I’m the one to blame for it.”

The investigators went through Li’s trash, examined hospital records, followed the suspects and their clients on a trip to a Chinese restaurant and and combed through bank records.

At one point, Chen was caught on tape fretting to the undercover that the government might realize he was not paying taxes he owed on money he collected in China.

“I do file taxes but there are so any things that I can’t explain clearly,” he said.