ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Alabama defeated Georgia during the College Football National Championship game.

The Crimson Tide won 26 to 23 in tonight’s game.

The game went into overtime after Alabama missed a potential game-winning field goal in the 4th quarter.

Georgia held Alabama scoreless in the first half which hasn’t happened since 2007.

Alabama turned it around in the 2nd half, scoring 21 points.