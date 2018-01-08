U.S. spy satellite believed destroyed, officials say

SpaceX launches a secretive U.S. government payload known as Zuma at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday. Douglas Curran / AFP – Getty Images file

The satellite is assumed to be “a write-off,” one of the officials said.

The presumed loss of the satellite was

first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Northrop Grumman built the multibillion-dollar satellite, code-named Zuma, and was responsible for choosing the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, both officials said.

An investigation is under way, but there is no initial indication of sabotage or other interference, they said.

SpaceX spokesman James Gleeson said: “We do not comment on missions of this nature; but as of right now reviews of the data indicate Falcon 9 performed nominally.”

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched its first satellite for the U.S. military with its Falcon 9 rocket in May 2017.