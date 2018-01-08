U.S. spy satellite believed destroyed, officials say

Douglas Curran / AFP – Getty Images file
The satellite is assumed to be “a write-off,” one of the officials said.
The presumed loss of the satellite was
first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Northrop Grumman built the multibillion-dollar satellite, code-named Zuma, and was responsible for choosing the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle, both officials said.
An investigation is under way, but there is no initial indication of sabotage or other interference, they said.
SpaceX spokesman James Gleeson said: “We do not comment on missions of this nature; but as of right now reviews of the data indicate Falcon 9 performed nominally.”
Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched its first satellite for the U.S. military with its Falcon 9 rocket in May 2017.