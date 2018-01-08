Middle Georgia UGA fans ‘excited’ for National Championship game

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many fans in Middle Georgia are gearing up for the National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night.

Mike Seekins, owner of Biscuits, Burgers & More, has been making special burgers for the past week in honor of UGA. He says he has been preparing for this game for years.

“I don’t know how to act, because this a new feeling for me,” said Seekins. “I’m nervous, I’m anxious, I’m excited.”

Seekins created The Jake Fromm Burger after the Rose Bowl win. He made the ‘Let The Big Dawg Eat’ burger Monday for the National Championship Game.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said UGA fan, Steven Grimes. “It’s been before I was born since we last had a championship and I would love to see one.”

If UGA beats Alabama, stores like Academy Sports & Outdoor, are ready.

“If Georgia wins tonight, we’ll be opening up, bringing out merchandise putting it out for sale,” said store manager, James Bobbitt.

Academy Sports and Dick’s Sporting Goods, both plan to re-open immediately following the game if UGA wins.

Even corner vendors, like the ones on the corner of Shurling Drive and Maynard Street, and the one on Pio Nono Avenue and Eisenshower Parkway, are already making plans for a win.

“If they win tonight,” said vendor, Joseph McColloum. “We should be out here tomorrow with new shirts for the fans.”

Win or lose Monday night, UGA fans are proud.

“When Jacob Eason went down in the first game, I said ‘oh boy,” said UGA fan, Nick Woodcock. “And Jake Fromm came in and he just did what he did, and it’s really a blessing.”