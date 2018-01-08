#MeToo, powerful speeches dominate the Golden Globe Awards

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Lady Bird” won top honors at the Golden Globes on Sunday, capping off a ceremony defined by stirring speeches and caustic jokes about the sexual misconduct scandals roiling Hollywood.

“Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,” the host, Seth Meyers, said in his monologue, alluding to the notable absence of men — producers, actors, directors — felled by allegations of harassment and assault.

“It’s 2018,” Meyers added. “Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t.”

The global #MeToo movement cast a long shadow over the ceremony, the first major awards show since explosive allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein rocked the entertainment industry. In a virtually unprecedented display of activism, several presenters and winners proclaimed it was time for change.

Oprah Winfrey, who received the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement, praised the legions of women who have come forward with their #MeToo stories. In rousing remarks that earned her a standing ovation, Winfrey told viewers that “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have.”

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up,” Winfrey said, referring to the newly-formed coalition to fight sexual misconduct.

The Globes boosted the Oscar fortunes of “Three Billboards” and “Lady Bird,” two critical favorites that have officially broken through in an awards season that began without any clear front-runners.

“Three Billboards,” a tough-minded drama with a comedic edge, centers on a mother (Frances McDormand, who won a Globe for her fierce performance) struggling to avenge the killing of her daughter. The film also picked up accolades for its screenplay and supporting actor Sam Rockwell.

“Lady Bird,” a sweet coming-of-age comedy from first-time director Greta Gerwig, follows a quirky teen (Saoirse Ronan, also a Globe winner) during her tumultuous senior year of high school.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the Globes, gave prizes to several other projects that portray strong, empowered women.

“Big Little Lies,” the acclaimed HBO series about complex women in a posh California community, won the award for best limited television series. Nicole Kidman earned gold for her searing performance on the show as a survivor of domestic abuse. She dedicated her statue to the “power of women.”

Image: Laura Dern

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
#MeToo, powerful speeches dominate the Golden Globe Awards
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Activism black is the new black at Golden Globes
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Activism black is the new black at Golden Globes
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»