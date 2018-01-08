Macon teen dead in traffic accident on Hawkinsville Rd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead and his brother in critical condition after a traffic accident on Hawkinsville Rd. in Macon Monday afternoon.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 19-year-old Joshua Jones died when the Nissan truck he was riding in crashed near Feagin Mill Rd. The truck was being driven by his 21-year-old brother, who is in critical condition, according to the coroner.

Coroner Jones says the brothers were following their parents to a funeral when the accident happened and the father witness the whole thing.