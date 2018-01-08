Georgia General Assembly reconvenes for legislative session

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia General Assembly is back in session and several lawmakers in Middle Georgia say with this year being an election year, they’ve got big plans for this session.

“All those in favor say ‘I’, and all those opposed say ‘no’. The I’s clearly have it. We are adjourned,” announced Senate President Lt. Governor Casey Cagle.

Just like that, day one of the Georgia General Assembly’s legislative session is over.

“It’s exciting to get back in session. It’s kind of like coming back from summer break to school and you get to see your friends,” said State Senator Larry Walker.

But lawmakers from Middle Georgia say the real work is only beginning.

“We are glad to get started. It’s going to be a long session. We’ve got a lot of issues to deal with. The medical cannabis issue is an important one for me,” said State Rep. Allen Peake.

Rep. Allen Peake says the focus this year is figuring out what to do now that medical cannabis is legal in Georgia, but patients can’t get it anywhere in the state.

“In many cases they’re having to go to another state, obtain the product and break federal law to get here,” he added.

State Rep. Patty Bentley is making it her goal to how to make sure every high school team in the state gets a fair shot at a championship win.

“One in particular being for peach county football team. Legislation that will make it mandatory for the Georgia High School Association to have instant replays for all play off and championship games,” said Bentley.

Assembly members say they’ve spent the last few months listening to the needs of the people and now it’s time to act.

Monday’s proceedings were mostly ceremonial with the college football national championship just hours away.

The next big day at the state capitol is Thursday where Governor Nathan Deal will give his final State of the State address of this term.