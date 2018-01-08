UPDATE: Woman identified in Macon-Bibb’s first homicide of 2018

UPDATE: The woman has been identified as 49 year old Ida Mae Ford. Ford lived at 2315 Winship Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are searching for answers after a woman was found dead in the middle of the street in the Unionville community.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the woman was found on Winship Street and Madden Avenue with several gunshot wounds just before 10pm.

Jones says the woman, who has not been identified, only had a cell phone and umbrella with her when she was found in the middle of the street.

This is the city of Macon’s first homicide of the year.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.