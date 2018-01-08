14 hurt in New York City apartment fire

Fourteen people were hurt in a five-alarm fire at an apartment building in upper Manhattan on Monday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said on Twitter none of those hurt had critical injuries in the blaze that broke out around 2 p.m. at Riverside Drive and West 157th Street in Washington Heights

It’s not clear what sparked the flames on the second floor of the apartment building, but multiple fire crews are at the scene. Fire officials said they’re still putting water on flames in the six-story building’s cockloft.

The apartment building is about a dozen blocks from the site of a massive inferno that devoured a century-old apartment building in November and left nine people injured.