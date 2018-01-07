Two men rob Circle K. at gunpoint in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who robbed a Circle K. at gunpoint Sunday morning,

Deputies say two masked men went into the store at 3903 Arkwright Road just before 1:00 a.m.. A release says they went up to the store employee and pointed a handgun at her. One of the men fired a gunshot into the ceiling when he became frustrated with not getting the money fast enough.

The men took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and tobacco products. They ran out of the store, running in the direction of I-75.

No one was injured. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.