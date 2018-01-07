Man found dead in Monroe County house fire

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found dead in a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house fire on 163 Kent Drive around 12:22 a.m. When Emergency Services arrived, they saw the house fully engulfed in flames.

While trying to put out the fire, firefighters found 63-year-old Alexander M. Carmean, who is believed to be the homeowner.

The fire is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Department. Carmean’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.