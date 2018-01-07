Golden Globes 2018: Black dresses, red carpet: Stars send symbolic message

The red carpet is rolled out — and the stars are dressed in black. Dozens of actresses (and several men) arrived at the Golden Globes in black outfits, a symbolic statement of solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct. Many performers wore pins that read “Time’s Up” — the name of a new coalition to fight sexual misconduct in Hollywood and other industries. And some A-listers walked down the red carpet with leading activists by their sides. Michelle Williams, nominated for her supporting role in the film “All the Money in the World,” was accompanied by Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement. “Beauty and the Beast” star Emma Watson came with Marai Larasi, executive director of Imkaan, a British feminist group that works to end violence against women and girls. Missi Pyle wears a Time’s Up pin as she arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California Jordan Strauss / Invision – AP

“Will and Grace” co-star Debra Messing, dressed in black along with swarms of other women on the Golden Globes red carpet, singled out the very network she was being interviewed by for pay inequality. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told Giuliana Rancic live on the E! red carpet. “I mean, I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that’s something that can change tomorrow.” Sadler, a former E! News co-host, walked away from her job after learning that her male co-host was being paid almost double her salary. “We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men,” Messing said on Sunday night. Earlier in the day, comedian Amy Schumer wrote on her Instagram: “I hope people ask E how they could let Catt go!”

“Who are you wearing?” It’s the ubiquitous awards show question. But at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, that Hollywood ritual will arrive with unusual weight. A group of high-profile actresses — including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) — reportedly plan to wear black as a gesture of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse. The fashion statement is just one of many ways the #MeToo movement will shape the first major awards show of the season. “I think that will be really powerful,” Allison Janney told the Associated Press this week. (Janney is up for the best supporting actress prize for her role in “I, Tonya.”) The plan raised some eyebrows, however. April Reign, an activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, tweeted in December: “You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going.” “No women on the red carpet as far as the eyes can see,” Reign added. “THAT would be a statement.”