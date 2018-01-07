Future of Miss America in question in the wake of #MeToo

Miss District of Columbia USA 2016 Kara McCullough is surrounded by fellow contestants after she was crowned Miss USA 2017 on May 14, 2017 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Mallory Hagan, a former Miss America winner whose looks and sex life were referenced, said she was “thrilled” at Carlson’s new role and believed she could “turn the pageant around.”

Hagan and Carlson had called for the resignation of those involved in the emails or who knew of their existence.

“It’s definitely a positive step forward in the brand that we have always claimed to be but I don’t think we have actually been,” she said.

But some remain unconvinced. Marian Orr, the mayor of Cheyenne, Wyoming,

wrote on Twitter after Haskell’s resignation that perhaps it was time for “all young women to simply not participate in pageants.”

Orr, who grew up watching pageants as a child in Wyoming, said Carlson was “brilliant,” but that she did not think rebranding was the issue for Miss America.

“I just really have a problem with young girls being taught at a young age that their psychical beauty is what’s important,” she said. “There’s so much more to the human spirit.”

Hagan said that former winners had been pushing for more of a focus on competitors’ intellect and talents, but that previous leadership “wasn’t hearing it.” She said she was hopeful Carlson would “showcase the education of the women that we claim to support.”

Banet-Weiser agreed there’s potential for Carlson to enact change. “The problem still is that it’s a beauty pageant, so it would be great if she took away the swimsuit completion, if she actually shook it up a little bit,” she said.

Banet-Weiser noted that the

Miss Peru 2017 pageant featured contestants refraining from listing their physical measurements for the audience — which is typically done — to more than 20 of them reciting jarring statistics about trafficking, victimization and harassment involving women.

“That was a really interesting kind of disruption,” she said.