Wife of Pulse gunman said he told her 'this is my target'

Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, is seen in this courtroom sketch after appearing in federal court on Jan. 17, 2016, in Oakland, California. Vicki Behringer

According to the statement, Salman told the agents that Mateen looked at jihadist websites every day for two years and he would ask her about where a terrorist attack would make “a splash.”

The statement also said he had gone on a spending spree, buying a $7,000 ring from Kay Jewelers and toys for their son, and purchased a rifle four days before the shooting and said it was for work.

“I often worry that he was going to commit an act of violence or terrorism,” Salman said, according to the statement.

On June 10, two days before the attack, he was on the Pulse website and told Salman that “this is my target,” she added.

“I knew on Saturday when Omar left the house at about 5 p.m. that this was the time he was going to do something bad,” the statement continued. He told her, “This is the day.”

Her attorneys last year complained in court that she was interrogated by the FBI for 18 hours without an attorney present and that she didn’t know about the attack, framing her as a battered wife.

Salman, who moved to California after the attack to be closer to family, was ordered last year to remain in jail until her trial. If found guilty, she faces life in prison.