ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The University of Georgia football team arrived at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta Friday.

The team made its way to Atlanta after an afternoon practice in Athens. They’ll go back to Athens for another practice Saturday afternoon after a media day session in the morning.

The Bulldogs play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday at 8 p.m.

