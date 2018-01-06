Pope on Epiphany: Don't make money, career your whole life

Participants during the Epiphany procession through the streets of Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 6, 2018. PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA

In Mexico City, aid workers brought toys and other gifts to brighten the Epiphany holiday for homeless children living in dozens of makeshift tent camps more than three months after a deadly earthquake.

The date — Jan. 6 — is commonly known as “Day of the Magi” in Latin America, and it’s when children traditionally receive holiday gifts rather than on Christmas Day.

Uriel Martinez, 8, woke up early Saturday to find a toy gun had been left for him overnight. That made him happy because he wants to be a soldier when he grows up.

“I heard the kings come, but then I went back to sleep,” he said.