John Young, NASA astronaut who flew to moon twice, dies

Astronaut John Young aboard Gemini III waiting for the launching of the first orbital maneuver by manned spacecraft on March 23, 1965. – / AFP – Getty Images

Counting his takeoff from the moon in 1972 as commander of Apollo 16, Young’s blastoff tally stood at seven, for decades a world record.

He flew twice during the two-man Gemini missions of the mid-1960s, twice to the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, and twice more aboard the new space shuttle Columbia in the early 1980s.

Young spent his last 17 years at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston in management, focusing on safety issues. He retired at the end of 2004.

Related:

Space Travel Up Close and Behind the Scenes

Former President George H. W. Bush was among those offering condolences to Young’s family.

Bush said in a statement that he and wife Barbara “join our fellow Americans and many friends in the space community in mourning the loss.”

“John was more than a good friend; he was a fearless patriot whose courage and commitment to duty helped our Nation push back the horizon of discovery at a critical time,” Bush said. “To us, he represented the best in the American spirit — always looking forward, always reaching higher.”