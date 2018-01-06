Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86

Jerry Van Dyke and guest star Jane Powell exchange a hearty greeting, recorded by the camera, when she appears on The Judy Garland Show on CBS-TV on Nov. 24, 1963. AP file

Nelson, his co-star on the show, paid homage to his former onscreen partner Saturday: “I am incredibly sad to hear of Jerry’s passing. He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on ‘Coach.’ It is just devastating news.”

Dawn Wells, an actress who starred with Van Dyke on an episode of “Fantasy Island,” called him in a statement “one of Hollywood’s funniest, kindest and personable comedians. He was a joy to work with. He will be missed.”

Over the years, Van Dyke made guest appearances on numerous programs, among them “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” whose star had played his sister-in-law on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

He also appeared on “The Andy Griffith Show,” ”Perry Mason” and in such films as “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” ”Palm Springs Weekend,” ”Angel in My Pocket” and “McLintock!”

His decision to take the “Car” role was one of two disastrous career moves in the mid-1960s. He also passed on a chance to play the title role on “Gilligan’s Island” and to replace the departing Don Knotts as the deputy on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“My Mother the Car” lasted one season. (A New York Times critic cracked, “last night’s premiere made a strong case for not fastening your seat belts.”) But “Gilligan’s Island” turned its star, Bob Denver, into a television icon and is still airing endlessly in reruns. Van Dyke said in 1990 that his brother told him “My Mother the Car” sounded good. (At the time, a show about a talking horse — “Mister Ed” — and other fantasy sitcoms were doing well.)

“I never asked him for advice after that,” Jerry Van Dyke said.

He also rued the loss of a role in 1982 when he was up for a supporting gig in a series to star Bob Newhart, which would run for eight celebrated seasons. But Tom Poston got his role as George the handyman on “Newhart.” In recent years, Van Dyke made recurring appearances on “The Middle” (where he and brother Dick starred in an episode) and “Yes, Dear.”

Much love to my wonderful TV dad #jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law #dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented – what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry… pic.twitter.com/O5Sx12vK3q— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 6, 2018

Patricia Heaton, who played Van Dyke’s daughter on “The Middle,” tweeted her respects: “Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented — what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic.”

He was born in Danville, Illinois, in 1931, six years after his brother. He said he knew from childhood that he wanted to be a comedian, and grew up listening to the radio shows of Bob Hope, Red Skelton and others. By age 8 he had earned a reputation as class clown.

He had his first brush with acting in a guest role on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as Rob Petrie’s banjo-playing brother. “I came away thinking, ‘TV is a piece of cake; I want more of this,'” he told the AP.

Van Dyke entered Eastern Illinois University, but his education was interrupted by service in the Air Force during the Korean War. He spent much of that time entertaining colleagues at military shows with jokes and banjo playing.

When he got out of the service, he took that act on the road, with little success. Eventually he followed his brother to Hollywood.