How one group is using art to help aspiring U.S. citizens

Mario Barrientos at his naturalization ceremony. NBC News

Jennifer Schantz, executive vice president of the NYHS, says that they wanted to provide a valuable tool for the vibrant immigrant community living in the U.S., and hopes that this program will spread across the country.

“I think after the travel bans, we felt like we had a long history of helping immigrants,” said Schantz. “You know if you’re not a citizen, you can’t vote, you can’t travel out of the United States without fear of maybe not being allowed back into the country; if you’re arrested you could potentially be deported, so this is just a way for us to be decent and human.”

This year citizenship applications have increased by more than 25 percent from last year, according to data from the United States Customs & Immigration Services.

The New York Historical Society program has already seen several students actually pass the exam and become sworn in as U.S. citizens — like Mario Barrientos from Mexico, who says the course changed his life.

Married and with a child on the way, Barrientos says he took the course to make sure immigration concerns like deportation won’t affect his growing family.

“This is one goal when I started at the museum,” he said after the naturalization ceremony. “I’m going to study really hard and say that I can, I can. Every time, I say I can. And I did.”

Rijkers said Barrientos’ story is just the beginning.

“I’ve been really amazed by the interest in this program because people say that ‘I want to become an informed citizen and I want to make informed decisions and I cannot do that without knowing American history,'” said Rijkers. “This class really helps them understand and it makes it easier for them to answer the test.”