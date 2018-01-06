Feds' pot policy shift could slow booming industry

Tourist Laura Torgerson, visiting from Arizona, smells cannabis buds at the Green Pearl Organics dispensary on the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in California on Jan. 1, 2018, in Desert Hot Springs. ROBYN BECK / AFP – Getty Images

In Colorado, where the state pocketed more than $500 million in marijuana tax revenue last year, Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said the Obama-era memo “was foundational in guiding states’ efforts to regulate the production and distribution of marijuana.”

In Oregon, which collected more than $60 million, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum

in a statement called Session’s action an example of the administration’s “overreach” and vowed to “do everything within my legal authority to protect” the state’s pot industry.

Sessions seemed to be aware of the political and legal danger of pushing too hard against states where voters have approved the legal sale of pot, and where governments have built regulatory structures around the new industry, analysts said. Most of those states are largely Democratic, and some have fought prior Trump administration’s policies on immigration and health care.

“The unique thing about the marijuana industry, and capitalists in general, is they are activists, people who are not going to go down without a fight,” said John Hudak, who studies marijuana policy at the Brookings Institution. “A lot of them have too much to lose to shut down.”

Glenn Ballman, CEO of düber, a technology platform that allows marijuana consumers and sellers to exchange information, said the cannabis market had been expecting such a move from the Justice Department since Sessions was appointed attorney general.

“Sessions could have been more aggressive,” Ballman said, but added that without further guidance, “there is a lot of uncertainty right now” about whether small marijuana distributors will be allowed to thrive.

Robert Mikos, an expert in federalism and drug law who teaches at Vanderbilt Law School, said Sessions’ order could cause financial headaches for the industry. Banks, which are regulated by the federal government, have relied on the good will of the Justice Department to not punish them for providing services to cannabis businesses, Mikos said. Those institutions, mostly small entities, may now decide that it’s not worth the risk.

“The removal of these memos is going to make the banks even more skittish,” Mikos said.

How skittish remains to be seen. One bank in the cannabis business, Salal Credit Union in Seattle, said in a statement that it was “waiting to discuss potential impacts until we have a fuller understanding of the situation.” Another, Numerica Credit Union in Spokane Valley, Washington, said it was “currently reviewing what actions, if any, that need to be taken with our canna business accounts.”

Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association, said Sessions’ order “doesn’t instill a lot of confidence” among financial institutions, “but it’s important to understand that nobody wants to see the cannabis industry operating outside of the banking system.”