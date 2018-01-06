Byron man overdoses in Macon Sky Zone parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Byron man overdosed in the parking lot of Sky Zone in North Macon Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Everidge, 36, was found unresponsive in his vehicle outside of the indoor trampoline center just after 3:15 p.m.

Deputies say Everidge was at Sky Zone with his family when this incident occurred. He was found with heroin in his lap.

Everidge was taken to Coliseum Northside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

 

