Recycled Christmas trees help Warner Robins’ sewage system

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People in Warner Robins received free tree seedlings after donating their Christmas trees.

Keep Warner Robins Beautiful held their annual Great Christmas Tree Round Up on Saturday.

The event encouraged people to bring their Christmas trees, and the organization chopped them up to create mulch.

Then residents were given free tree seedlings to plant a new Christmas tree soon.

Jarrod Merriman, Media Advisor for Keep Warner Robins Beautiful, said the event helps Warner Robins’ sewage and provides mulch for the new dog park.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone in the community to just donate their Christmas trees, instead of putting them in the streets and it get clogged inside the sewage and water areas,” Merriman said. “It’s gonna able us to have more mulch instead of them having to buy more mulch and spend more money. It’s an opportunity for us to reduce, reuse, and recycle.”

Merriman said Keeping Warner Robins Beautiful has hosted this event more than ten years.