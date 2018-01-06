Fort Valley honors Peach County High School’s football team with a parade

FORT VALLEY, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – People in Fort Valley bundled up and stood outside to show support to the Peach County High School Trojans.

The county held a parade to honor the football team for their great season.

Parents said they were there to show the team they are champions, no matter what the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) says.

Enrika Walton-Wells is parent and aunt to players on the team. She’s still upset about the referee’s call at the State Championship Game.

“They were really robbed of that game and our boys worked too hard at that game. They won that game and they snatched it from them,” Walton-Wells said.

She said this is why it was important to honor the boys.

“I’m so happy and proud to see that Fort Valley did come out and gather together even though what happened at the game,” Walton-Wells said. “We’re still showing our boys that we support them no matter what.”

Shannon Bailey, a coach’s wife, said the team deserved a parade.

“They’re great football players, student athletes, and we just want to make sure that they know they are supported and appreciated, ” Bailey said.

Walton-Wells said she’s confident the boys will make it to the championship again.

“Oh we’re going back. We’re going back and next time we’re going to claim it again. Oh, our boys got this. They had it this year and they’re going to have it again next year, ” she said.

A city supporting their football team, no matter what comes their way.

The county started a fundraiser last month to buy the football team championship rings.

