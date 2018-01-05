Man robbed at Macon rest stop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies want to find the suspects who robbed a man at a rest stop in Macon.

The Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old John Thigpen from Tennessee was robbed, Friday morning just after 8:30, by a group of men at the “Rest Area” on Interstate 475 near Zebulon Road.

Thigpen told deputies that a man told him that another man had just won the lottery. The suspect then told Thigpen that he was doubling other people’s money in another parking lot.

After noticing the men nearby, Thigpen says he grab an unknown amount of money and headed to where he saw the other men. Thigpen says that’s when two men grabbed him and a third man took his money and ran away.

Deputies say no one was hurt during the robbery.

If you can help investigators, call 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

