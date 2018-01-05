Immigrant acquitted of Steinle murder gets time served, taken into federal custody

Kathryn Steinle was shot dead at San Francisco’s Pier 14 while out for an evening stroll along the waterfront with her father. Steinle Family

Garcia Zarate was found not guilty of murder on Dec. 1 —

a verdict that was a crushing blow to Steinle’s father, Jim, and which was denounced by President Donald Trump.

In the summer of 2015, Steinle became a rallying cry for then-candidate Trump and the anti-immigration crowd after it was revealed that Garcia Zarate had been deported to Mexico five times before and had been arrested numerous times for illegal drug offenses.

Meanwhile,

San Francisco officials have been forced to defend their “sanctuary city” policy, since it was revealed that the homeless man had been released from jail three months before the fatal shooting.

Garcia Zarate had finished a federal prison sentence for illegal re-entry into the U.S. and was transferred in March 2015 to a San Francisco jail to face a 20-year-old charge for selling marijuana. He was freed after the district attorney dropped the charge

over the objections of federal immigration authorities who wanted to ship him back to Mexico again.