City of Perry receives $10,000 to help build destination park

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry received $10,000 from Flint Energies.

The company donated the money to help the city build its new destination park.

Robert Smith, Economic Development Director, said the city is still in its early stages of building the park, so the city isn’t sure what facilities or activities will be in the park, but he said this park will help Perry’s growth.

“We’re doing whatever we can to remain competitive and we think that our quality of life is the primary factor of how we can be competitive and grow our community,” Smith said.

Smith said the city wants to hold meetings with residents to hear what they want to be in the park.