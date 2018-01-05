Capitol Theatre now known as Hargray Capitol Theatre

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Capitol Theatre in Downtown Macon has a new sponsorship and name. Many of you may know it as the Cox Capitol Theatre, well, it’s now known as the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

The shift in sponsorship was announced Friday afternoon, by the Moonhanger Group, which owns the theatre. Hargray is an internet service provider in the Southeastern US. It has been around for a while, but fairly new to Macon.

For the last two years it has served businesses in Macon, but with this new sponsorship, they hope to expand in residential areas as well.

“Especially as it relates to the goings on here in the Downtown District and the arts,” said Hargray’s Macon Business Development Manager, Chris Lockhart. “It’s just a really special partnership for us. The Capitol Theatre is just a really special place and not only a landmark, but an important part of what happens here in Macon.”

The Capitol Theatre was sponsored by Cox Communications for a little over a decade. This new sponsorship comes after their contract ended and new negotiations surfaced. Hargray says they plan to stay for a long time. If you’re interested in the company, they have an office on Second Street in Downtown Macon.