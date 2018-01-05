Blizzard unleashes epic flooding ahead of dangerous cold

A woman walks down snow-covered Maverick Street in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston on Jan. 4, 2018. Michael Dwyer / AP

While air and train travel was back on track, forecasters warned of more nasty weather: bitter and potentially record-setting Arctic air that will settle in through the weekend.

Dangerous wind chills are expected to stretch from parts of Georgia and South Carolina up through Maine and as far west as North Dakota.

“It’s going to be extremely uncomfortable for a lot of us as we go through the days ahead,” said Heather Tesch, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, adding that over a dozen records for low temperatures across several states could be shattered into Saturday. “Remember, there are people without power due to the recent storm.”

So how low will the temperatures go?

By Saturday morning, the wind chill will make it feel like 20 degrees below in Minneapolis, 11 degrees below in Chicago, 10 degrees below in Boston, 5 degrees below in New York and 0 degrees in Washington, D.C.,

according to The Weather Channel.

The South won’t be spared either: Charleston, South Carolina, will feel like 26 degrees, Atlanta like 18 degrees and parts of northern and central Florida less than 30 degrees.

Meteorologists warn that with a windchill at 20 degrees below, frostbite can kick in within just 30 minutes.

This next round of cold air follows a sustained period of brutally cold weather linked to the deaths of at least 24 people since Dec. 26.

In addition, the winter storm this week led to the deaths of at least six people. Three died in North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper said two people were killed when a truck ran off the road and overturned in a creek in Moore County and where authorities said a third person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a canal in Surf City.

In Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, a passenger in a car was killed when the vehicle couldn’t stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill, crashed through the crossing gate and slammed into a commuter train, police said.

Two deaths also occurred Thursday in Virginia, local police said: In Hampton, a 75-year-old private contractor who was clearing snow from a parking lot died after he was struck by a snowplow.

And a young girl in Chesterfield County died in the hospital after she was struck by a pickup truck while sledding down her driveway and into the street, where she came into the path of the car.