Alleged neo-Nazi charged with terrorism in Amtrak incident

Taylor Michael Wilson, 26, barged into a secure area and activated the emergency brake on an Amtrak train in October.

After further investigation by federal agents, Wilson was charged with a terrorist attack on a railroad and ordered held without bail during a Dec. 28 detention hearing. The complaint was not unsealed until this week.

It reveals that Wilson was the suspect in a 2016 road rage incident in Missouri in which a black woman reported a white man pointed a gun at her for no apparent reason. By the time Wilson was located, the victim couldn’t be found, so he was not charged, the affidavit says.

In the fall of 2017, he accompanied his cousin to Sacramento, the complaint says. He was on his way back when the incident on the train occurred.

Wilson’s parents told investigators they didn’t know where he lived with his cousin — although it later turned out the apartment was in a building they own. They also said he had “several” legally purchased firearms, but eventually turned over 15 weapons, including an illegal fully automatic rifle and another illegally converted rifle, court documents say.

The cousin told investigators that Wilson had been acting strangely since the summer and had “joined an ‘alt right’ Neo-Nazi group that he had found researching white supremacy forums on-line,” the affidavit said.

Wilson “traveled with members of the ‘alt-right’ Neo Nazi group to the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia,” the cousin told investigators. The cousin said Wilson “has expressed an interest in ‘killing black people’ and others besides whites, especially during the protests in St. Louis,” the affidavit said. The cousin also believed Wilson had posted “Whites Only” signs on businesses.

It was the cousin who led investigators to the secret storage area. Inside, they found a tactical vest, 11 AR-15 rifle magazines and other accessories, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a pressure plate that can be used to make a bomb, gunpowder and white supremacy documents.