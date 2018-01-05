MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you have not gotten rid of your Christmas tree yet, now is the time.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Keep Warner Robins Beautiful are asking residents to bring their old Christmas tree to their annual round ups on Saturday.

‘Bring One for the Chipper’ recycling program is happening in Macon from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the vacant lot next to Burger King on Spring Street.

The great Christmas Tree Round-Up in Warner Robins is also from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Maple Street.

Organizers say this is a great way to improve the environment.

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful President Pam Carswell says, “If we don’t recycle our trees then they go in the landfill, but by recycling and making the mulch, it makes good bed cover for all of our flower beds and around our trees.”

People who donate at the Macon event will receive a free seedling and a bag of mulch.