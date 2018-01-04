Turkey bashes banker's U.S. conviction as 'scandalous'

Turkey claims the case against one of its bankers was fomented by Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric living in Pennsylvania. Selahattin Sevi / Zaman Daily News via EPA file

The Anadolu agency reported that the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant with an extradition request for Korkmaz that will be submitted to the United States.

Turkey has already requested that Gulen be extradited but U.S. officials have said the U.S. would need to see credible evidence of his alleged crimes before sending him back home.

On Twitter, Turkey’s deputy prime minister said the verdict against Atilla was evidence that the CIA and the FBI were in cahoots with Gulen.

Federal prosecutors in New York, who regularly bring sanctions-busting charges, have said such suggestions are ludicrous.