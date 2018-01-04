Sessions to end Obama-era policy on legalized marijuana

Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the White House on Dec. 20. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images

It is also legal in Alaska, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. There are also thriving medical marijuana programs in 28 states.

The head of the Drug Policy Alliance said Sessions is defying the

60 percent of the American people who support marijuana legalization.

“Jeff Sessions’ obsession with marijuana prohibition defies logic, threatens successful state-level reforms, and flies in the face of widespread public support for legalization,” said executive director Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno. “It’s now time for Congress to put the brakes on Sessions’ destructive agenda by limiting the Justice Department’s ability to undermine states’ decision-making.”

Related:

Opinion: Sessions is on the wrong side of marijuana legalization

Sessions has just shown “how out of touch he is with scientists and taxpayers” and that siccing federal prosecutors on pot offenders will just needlessly jam the jails with more prisoners, said Jasmine Taylor of Human Rights Watch.

“This will no doubt spike arrests and fuel mass incarceration, largely for people of color, but this administration has been clear from their campaign promises of harsh policies that trample rights that this day would eventually come to pass,” Taylor said. “The war on drugs, whether it went away or just slowed down, is now back.”

Amy Margolis of Greenspoon Marder, an Oregon law firm with a cannabis practice, warned Sessions’ order “sets up a serious potential battle between the states with legalization and United States attorneys who decide to enforce federal law against the will of the voters and, in some cases, state legislatures.”

“This battle will, unfortunately, play out in the courts while businesses or individuals are facing criminal charges for engaging in conduct that is legal in their state,” Margolis said in an email to NBC News. “And, in large states, like California, federal law could be applied differently in different districts resulting in patchwork prosecutions even within state lines.”

Sessions has long been a cannabis foe who famously said “good people don’t smoke marijuana” during

a 2016 Senate hearing. He also was accused of telling late assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Figures that he thought the KKK was “OK until I found out they smoked pot.”

This was after Sessions learned that Klan members had gotten high the night they kidnapped and murdered a young black man. Sessions insisted

he was joking.