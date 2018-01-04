Natalia’s Restaurant under new management

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Natalia’s Restaurant is under new management. The restaurant has been sold to the Moonhanger Group and Travis Griffith.

For 33 years Natalia’s has been serving up great food with an exemplary level of class, style, professionalism, and culinary innovation.

Wes Griffith is the owner of the Moonhanger Group. He’s been in the service industry and entertainment his whole life. He says he’s excited to add Natalia’s to the list and partner with his brother.

“Our goal, as she helps us through the transition and moves into retiring after a very successful career, is to preserve the legacy of Natalia’s and to keep it the same,” Griffith explains.

The Moonhanger Group is the parent group of Rookery, Dovetail, H&H Soul Food and El Camino restaurants in Macon.