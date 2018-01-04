Middle Georgia residents anticipate big Powerball win

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you missed out on Wednesday night’s massive Powerball drawing, don’t worry you can still play Saturday’s night Powerball.

The estimated jackpot is $550 million.

The cold weather isn’t stopping customers from going to the store to try their luck.

Lizzie Howard says she feels lucky. She adds, “I had said I wasn’t going to stop and play it because of the weather but I decided I’d stop anyway. I might hit it if I stop and something just came to me and said go ahead on and play and I might hit it anyway.”

The drawing is Saturday night and tickets are $2.