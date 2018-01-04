You can win a new car AND Bulldogs Championship Game tickets thanks to the United Way and Jeff Smith Automotive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeff Smith Automotive and the United Way of Central Georgia are partnerning up to give away not just a brand new car, but two tickets to a certain football game about to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

That’s right, buying a raffle ticket will get you a chance to win two tickets to see the Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Ticketmaster.com, those two tickets – in section 204 – can run over $6000.

Raffle tickets cost $35 dollars a piece, and includes a chance to win both the car and the football tickets. Only 4,000 total will be sold, however.

Those game tickets will be given away on the United Way of Central Georgia’s Facebook page no later than noon Sunday. Ticket holders will be notified by email if they’ve won.

The deadline for the car giveaway is Friday at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing will be held at 5:55 on that same day.

George McCanless, the president and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia says the money from these raffle tickets will go a long way to help the surrounding community,

“Whether it’s Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, family counseling, Middle Georgia Community Foodbank, crisis line and Safe House,” McCanless said. “All 33 of our agencies, this goes into our pool that they’re so dependent on.”

“Number one [the money] stays here in central Georgia. It stays here with our United Way,” McCanless continued. “It doesn’t go to any national office. And it goes and helps support the programming that we do in the community”

If you would like to purchase your raffle ticket, you can head to UnitedWayCG.org and click on the banner at the top.